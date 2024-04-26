viernes 26 de abril de 2024
Monterizos
26 Abr 2024

El Gobierno retoma, el lunes, las negociaciones salariales con los gremios

Se reiniciarán tratativas por un posible incremento salarial a futuro.

El ministro de Gobierno y Justicia, Regino Amado, anunció el nuevo cronograma de reuniones con representantes de gremios estatales para reiniciar tratativas por un posible incremento salarial a futuro.

CRONOGRAMA REUNIONES PARA TRATATIVAS POR PARITARIAS

LUNES 29 DE ABRIL 

  • 9.30 hs: FRENTE GREMIAL DOCENTE (ATEP-APEMYS-AMET-UDT)
  • 11.00 hs: UPCN
  • 12.00 hs: ATE
  • 18.00 hs: FRENTE DE GREMIOS ESTATALES
  • 19.00 hs: UGE

MARTES 30 DE ABRIL 

  • 8.30 hs: ATSA
  • 9.30 hs: SUMAR
  • 10.30 hs: AME
  • 11.30 hs: SITAS

JUEVES 2 DE MAYO 

SUBSIDIO DE SALUD

  • 9.00 hs: ATEPYSS  
  • 10.00 hs: UPCN
  • 10.30 hs: ATE
  • 11.00 hs: SEIPYSST
  • 11.30 hs: SUTEP
  • 18.00 hs: POLICIA
  • 19.00 hs: VIALIDAD
  • 19.30 hs: IPV

VIERNES 3 DE MAYO 

  • 9.00 hs: SADOP
  • 10.00 hs: ESTACION EXPERIMENTAL

