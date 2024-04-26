Política 26 Abr 2024
El Gobierno retoma, el lunes, las negociaciones salariales con los gremios
Se reiniciarán tratativas por un posible incremento salarial a futuro.
El ministro de Gobierno y Justicia, Regino Amado, anunció el nuevo cronograma de reuniones con representantes de gremios estatales para reiniciar tratativas por un posible incremento salarial a futuro.
CRONOGRAMA REUNIONES PARA TRATATIVAS POR PARITARIAS
LUNES 29 DE ABRIL
- 9.30 hs: FRENTE GREMIAL DOCENTE (ATEP-APEMYS-AMET-UDT)
- 11.00 hs: UPCN
- 12.00 hs: ATE
- 18.00 hs: FRENTE DE GREMIOS ESTATALES
- 19.00 hs: UGE
MARTES 30 DE ABRIL
- 8.30 hs: ATSA
- 9.30 hs: SUMAR
- 10.30 hs: AME
- 11.30 hs: SITAS
JUEVES 2 DE MAYO
SUBSIDIO DE SALUD
- 9.00 hs: ATEPYSS
- 10.00 hs: UPCN
- 10.30 hs: ATE
- 11.00 hs: SEIPYSST
- 11.30 hs: SUTEP
- 18.00 hs: POLICIA
- 19.00 hs: VIALIDAD
- 19.30 hs: IPV
VIERNES 3 DE MAYO
- 9.00 hs: SADOP
- 10.00 hs: ESTACION EXPERIMENTAL
