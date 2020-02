View this post on Instagram

Shiny eyes, big smiles!😍 The quokka may be the cutest animal you've never heard of. They're found only in the southwestern part of Australia where there are only about 20,000 in the wild. They are closely related to the kangaroo. 🦘Quokkas are nocturnal, which means they sleep during the day and wake up at night when it's cooler. Quokkas can often be found napping in the shade during the day. 💤 ⠀ .⁠⠀ @cruzysuzy